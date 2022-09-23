Hot comments today: Russia Implodes After Putin Summons 300,000 to Die for Him
thedailybeast.com
Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine hit a turning point Wednesday—but not the kind the Kremlin wanted.
Instead, the Russian leader may have inadvertently put the final nail in the coffin of his decades-long reign with his bombshell announcement that hundreds of thousands of citizens will be called up to face likely death in the war next door.
Russia Implodes After Putin Summons 300,000 to Die for Him
Daily Beast - 2022-09-21 22:09:00
The original article
Christopher Holliday
I think we're seeing the end of communism in this country from this point on it's going to get crazy . I wouldn't want to be in Russia right now !
espinozara68
good this tyrant, war criminal wants to kill more if his young.. wonder why they are turning on him. they are to smart to willingly drink the Kool Aid. his days are numbered. one person causing all this death and sorrow needs to go.
Precious Little MAGA Snowflakes
This is why fascists always lose. They can never sustain power ruling by chaos. People get tired of it.
Joe Castiner
They need to overthrow the Russian government and arrest Putin and all of the other idiots
John Chandler
Putin is slowly dieing and he wants to have plenty of company to go along with him
irishjack
Don't run away Russians, march toward Moscow. Drag Putin from his office, take him to the airport, and put him on a planeto Brussels to face a World Court.