Silver Spring, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Silver Spring.
The Northwood High School football team will have a game with John F. Kennedy High School on September 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Paint Branch High School football team will have a game with Montgomery Blair High School on September 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Watkins Mill High School football team will have a game with James Hubert Blake High School on September 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Walter Johnson High School football team will have a game with Wheaton High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Colonel Zadok Magruder High School football team will have a game with Springbrook High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
