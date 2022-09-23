Hot comments today: Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service
WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
Military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.
AP - 2022-09-21 16:41:29
Mari
Does anybody else get fed up with the Maga leaders getting exposed every day to be liars and fraud?Yet they have the audacity to claim some weird moral high road like a fantasy.
NO EVIDENCE, NO FACT
it's disgraceful to imagine that people would vote for this guy. what's happened to our country? since when do we support people who lie, cheat, spread conspiracy theories, etc. people like this are a scourge to our Congress and our country
Cheryl R.
Lying and conspiracy theories seem to be a badge of honor for the GOP these days. Gotta own those libs anyway they can, no matter what the damage it does to the country
Ken Walker
This guy is a typical Republican...exaggerate, lie, steal, cheat, basically corrupt to the bone.
David Alexander
Typical republican candidate/politician..no integrity and lacks basic morals, and character!!!
Sayuri Slim
My fiance is an Air Force Veteran and it disgusts me that people make up stories about false service. Some of the things real combat Veterans had to endure (both during and after their tours) are unspeakable - not something to brag about to get more cool points at a dinner party.