Can Aztecs follow Power Five trail blazed by Utah?

Utah has sold out 72 straight football games at Rice-Eccles Stadium. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chris Hill was hoping Utah would have last week’s game against San Diego State well in hand early in the second half so he could slide out of the stadium and be fast asleep at home by the final whistle.

Hill got his wish, with the Utes leading by five touchdowns midway through the third quarter on the way to a 35-7 victory .

As Utah’s athletic director from 1987-2018, Hill had to stick around until the end of games — and beyond — shaking hands and slapping backs.

He is well rested since retiring four years ago, though Hill slept well at night over nearly a decade previously, secure in the knowledge the Utes reached the promised land on his watch.

In fact, though there has been tremendous movement among schools over the past decade, Utah’s 2011 move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 is unique.

“We jumped the Grand Canyon, as I have told people many times,” Hill said during a conversation last week in Salt Lake City. “We’re really the only school in the country that went from a non-BCS to a BCS.”

How did Utah pull it off?

And are there parallels to Utah then and what SDSU hopes to pull off now?

The Aztecs have had their eye on joining the Pac since it was hyphenated with an 8, nearly a half century ago now.

Their hopes were stoked once again over the summer when USC and UCLA shocked the sports world by announcing they were leaving for the Big Ten.

“Quite frankly,” Hill said, “San Diego State is doing the only things they can do, improve their athletic programs, academics continue to rise and they’re in a good geographical position, which we were, too.

“They just have to keep doing what they’re doing. ... Be dressed up nice to be asked to a dance.”

SDSU and Utah were both middling members of the Western Athletic Conference for two decades — from 1978-98 — before both moving to the Mountain West when it was created in 1999.

So how did Utah position itself to make the big time a decade late when the Pac-10 came calling?

The Utes cleaned themselves up nicely for the dance, but also benefited from some circumstances outside their control that worked in their favor.

Hill said the school began improving its athletic facilities in the early 1990s, highlighted in 1998 when Rice-Eccles Stadium opened for the football team.

The school first got on the map in men’s basketball, with head coach Rick Majerus leading the Utes to a decade of dominance in the 1990s that culminated with a runner-up finish to Kentucky for the 1998 national championship.

The football program, which had just five winning seasons in 16 years before head coach Ron McBride arrived in 1990, made six bowl appearances in the decade thereafter.

Urban Meyer coached Utah during the 2003-04 seasons, going 10-2 and 12-0.

“He lit us on fire,” Hill said.

The 2004 season was capped by a Fiesta Bowl win over Pitt, with Utah becoming the first school from a non-BCS conference to earn a BCS bid.

Kyle Whittingham guided Utah to another undefeated season (13-0) in 2008, topping off that one with a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama.

National champion Florida was the only school to finish ahead of the Utes in the final AP top 25 poll.

“When you’re ranked second in the nation in football, that made a biiig difference,” Hill said.

Outside of athletics, it helped to have the University of Utah medical center, a world-class research and teaching facility on campus, when the then-Pac-10 came calling in 2010.

“That really fits in well with the academic nature of the Pac-12,” Hill said. “If we didn’t have that medical center, it would have been a lot tougher."

Another essential piece to the puzzle was that Colorado was interested in moving from the Big 12 when the Pac-10 was interested in expanding to 12 teams, then a requirement to host a conference championship game (the rule was eliminated in 2016).

“Colorado being interested put us in the game even more,” Hill said.

Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, though the Utes didn’t receive a full share of TV money for four years.

Even so, they immediately made 3-4 times more than in the Mountain West that first year. As a full member, the Utes received 10-15 times more in TV revenue.

Money, of course, remains at the center of realignment.

“Everybody thinks it’s tricky,” Hill said, “but the TV stations, the ESPNs of the world, they know what your value is, and what you would add to the pie.”

Hill notes how much different the landscape is this time around.

“We had all blue sky,” he said. “We could keep going and going and if there was something great at the end, we could maybe achieve that.”

But there was no downside if the Utes weren’t invited by the Pac-12 and remained in the Mountain West, where they likely would have continued to dominate in football.

“Now I feel like it’s the prevent defense in a lot of ways,” Hill said. “Schools are like, ‘Oh, my god, what’s going to happen to me?’

“And that’s not much fun. Ours was really fun. We had the brass ring out there, and we got to go after it.”

SDSU has had football and basketball success — though not to the level of Utah's — and improved its facilities, most notably with the opening this month of Snapdragon Stadium.

Utah was better positioned for a Pac-12 invitation then than SDSU is now, though the realignment landscape has changed.

Hill said SDSU should not be among those schools losing sleep over their fate.

“They’re in a good position because the Mountain West is a solid conference,” Hill said. “When you think about it, San Diego State has a chance to do really, really, really well in the Mountain West conference.”

If a Pac-12 invite comes, then so much the better for the Aztecs. Also, if the Pac-12 gets raided perhaps there is some type of merger with the Mountain West that makes the conference stronger.

“So in a way, San Diego State shouldn’t be in a nervous category,” Hill said. “They should be in an excited category. They’re not in the prevent defense. ...

“From an AD’s standpoint, it may seem simple, but they’ve just got to keep doing what they’re doing. Get their programs better, let people know who they are and see if the Earth shifts.”

And Hill expects it to shift again, and again.

“In my opinion, something may or may not happen right now,” he said. “But I do think five or six years from now, when some of these other contracts are up, there’s going to be a little more shifting again.”

Like Hill said, just be dressed up and ready to dance.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .