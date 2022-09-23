Hot comments today: New York AG sues Trump, 3 of his children and their company, charging large-scale business fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization in connection with her yearslong civil investigation into the company’s business practices.
In the suit, which runs more than 200 pages, James’ office details what it says are Trump's efforts to inflate his personal net worth to attract favorable loan agreements and alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years.
Broak
she will go along with the Democratic party to do whatever it takes so that Trump can't run for president. they are scared to death of him.
Mike Brown
more BS..she is speaking and very nervous..another made up BS story...so much evil...this isn't America no more
Ricky Kelley
this purely political that clown doesn't know when to quit...
Suzanne Arundale
Someone is trying to make their bones and will crash and burn. He can counter sue as well and all of her records and communications are available to his attorneys
Robert Walsh
everyone is so worried about what trump " has done, is doing etc..." that their to blind to see what has been going on right in front them since binden took office
Danielle Williams
not a single soul is scared of Trump. Trump is a traitor and this country and the Constitution you incels praise won't count for 💩 if he's not held accountable for his crimes. Grow a spine and find some morals.