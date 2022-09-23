Hot comments today: New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business
The New York state attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself.
In the more than 200-page lawsuit, Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses. According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals.
CNN - 2022-09-21 19:38:49
Iamthescarecrow
I feel there's an email blast coming to all of you MAGATS "send us what you can asap" what a joke this man is. Ya'll be like, "he's a successful business man" nope he's just stealing my money, your money. the banks money. Wake up America!
Dorey Lockhart
This is not a credible source for any truth to any matter. CNN is just a network that is paid to try and get their "hooks" into folks that don't use any "Critical Thinking" skills. I.E.... It's for those that CAN'T THINK FOR THEMSELVES!
lock45up
HEY TRUMPSTERS.... U WILL B GETTING AN ALERT ON YUR PHONES ANY MINUTE................... send donations please to beat the radical left.......haaaaaaaaa!aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Irishmen Jenkins
doomsday for the trump dynasty and family and All the Brain Washed lunitics still holding on to Trump hhhaa JJJAaaaa hhhaa JJJAaaaa hhhaa JJJAaaaa hhhaa
Reinetta Morrow
Again, EVERYTIME anyone says anything negative about Trump, here comes the "BUT BUT BUT, WHAT ABOUT WHAT ABOUT WHAT ABOUT"
just me
everyone knew he was nothing but a conman, fraud and criminal in 2015. but, idiots just kept saying how he was such a great businessman.... screwed over insurance, banks, federal and state taxes, his contractors is how he got his money. he's a traitor and a criminal