A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
Bessie Durham, who worked for an outside company that cleans the Belk store at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday, investigators said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
ABC News - 2022-09-21 20:28:24
Nancy Wilburn
poor lady. 63 years old and cleaning for a living. a very hard job. thank you US government for working people to death before they can retire on the pittance you taxed them to death for in the first place.
??Dead.Over.A.Whyt.Lie??
Not surprised at all, especially how employees are treated nowadays. We’re all overworked, understaffed and underpaid. Probably died from exhaustion. Rest easy you’re finally free from the abuse of world🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😑
Kathy Combs
This shows me how employees are treated.Did anyone think to look for her cart and than go in the restroom..COME ON PEOPLE CARE FOR SOMEONE ELSE BEFORE YOURSELF..
Donna R. Miller
so no one but that person was cleaning the bathrooms and the workers using it didnt notice toilet paper pile up or sinks not clean???
Larvette Hughes
I really don't understand how her cart is parked outside the bathroom and no one thought that strange that it never moved. No one used the bathroom. Make it make sense. No concern from the company she worked for. Shows how much they care about their employees. This is so sad. Praying for her family and anyone affected by her death
Wanda Mckinney
I don't get it! Four days no one working everyday notice a cart in place never moving, a body sprawled out on the floor, no body fluids coming from the body, no body smell, no one took a bathroom break for four days. What's wrong with this picture? Unbelievable no one at a business took notice 😢 of a person work cart no moving for four days. So I guess that's how she works or strange occurrence doesn't bother 🙄 them. The next family don't wait 96 hours to report a senior missing. R.I.P 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾