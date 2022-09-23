Hot comments today: Trump has failed to show he declassified docs seized from Mar-a-Lago, DOJ tells appeals court
cnbc.com
The DOJ told a federal appeals court that Donald Trump has repeatedly failed to show that he declassified government records taken from his Florida home.
The department is seeking to resume its review of records marked classified that were seized from Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago in an FBI raid.
CNBC - 2022-09-21 13:38:00
David Moore
About time someone put America first Trump followers talking about he did nothing wrong. If your American think about America first protect this country.
cowboy
Trump simply didn't declassified the documents everyone knows this but Trump will lie,lie,lie that's true for you but he's finished this time and we can heal from the damage that Trump caused to the United States and the constitution of the United states
George Summer
that's because he lied yet again!, he knew from the beginning of this lie that he didn't declassify anything!, this bastard really believes that he can get away with anything he does, he really does believe that he is above the law, not only that, he also believes that he is better than the average American who works their butt off to support their families!
Mr C.
Trump needs to be brought to justice and for a whole littenney of things. He is a crook, con-man, lier and has been running a criminal empire. He should never have been able to have gotten within 100 yards of the White House.
William Block
LOL!!!! He didn't declassify anything, he didn't follow protocol to do it, now he got caught stealing classified materials, he thought he was entitled to do whatever he wants and he should serve prison time for this and the insurrection!!!!!
i hate Dictators
so much for I declassified them lol trump cult still support him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 only a complete moron would still support trump at this point