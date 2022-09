WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden will announce a new initiative Monday that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets including baggage and change fees before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the new rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the true cost of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only to airlines directly but also on search sites such as Kayak and Expedia. Airlines made nearly $700 million on cancellation and change fees last year, according to the White House. The announcement was first reported by CNN. The president will make the announcement on Monday afternoon at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, established last year as a way for his administration to find cost-saving measures for consumers. It will be the third time that the group, chaired by National Economic Council director Brian Deese, has met.

