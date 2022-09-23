Hot comments today: Biden says Putin was 'reckless' in veiled nuclear threat, calls on UN to support Ukraine; 2 Americans captured in war freed: Updates
President Joe Biden forcefully condemned the Kremlin's brutal invasion of Ukraine and urged the world to stand firm behind efforts to repel the aggression, telling the United Nations that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "reckless" in issuing a veiled threat about using his nuclear arsenal.
Russia's attacks on schools, hospitals and rail stations "should make your blood run cold," Biden said Wednesday at the United Nations hours after Putin tried to boost Russia's flagging fortunes in Ukraine by authorizing a partial mobilization of reservists.
USA Today - 2022-09-21
