The Mooks took care of business in Woodburn last Friday September 16th, 28-7, improving to 1-2 for the year while handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Coach Johnson noted, “We really did a good job cleaning up the specific details we needed from the two close losses in weeks one and two. We didn’t turn the ball over. We were much better in the run blocking schemes.” The Cheesemakers utilized their ground game effectively and fought hard on defense, as well: “Woodburn is not a very fun team to defend. That style of offense is hard to get off of the field, they can sustain drives through their run game. But we did a good job of fighting hard when they took drives deeper into our territory.” Coach Johnson has been pleased with his defense, particularly in the red zone.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO