NEW YORK – A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.
A lawyer for the columnist, E. Jean Carroll, notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in an August letter entered in the public record Tuesday. The suit would claim sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Columnist who accused Trump of '90s rape plans new lawsuit under New York 'survivors' law
USA Today - 2022-09-21 11:11:28
