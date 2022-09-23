Hot comments today: Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
DeSantis continues to focus on 'woke ideologies'
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
newsbreakapp.com - 2022-09-21 13:17:50
Schools aren't "twisting history" !! Schools, are teaching ACTUAL history. History as it actually happened! That's why it's called...history. Anyone who doesn't aline themselves with DeSantis's Radical, Authoritarian, anti Women, anti minority, homophobic thoughts is being threatened and have been fired, removed or taken over by this wannabe Dictator. VOTE OUT DESANTIS.
Kathy
Whose ideology are you talking about - yours??? History has mostly been correct and taught - until now when you want your Nazi ways to change what people learn!!! Well don’t forget there are plenty of us who know the truth and will make sure our kids know it too!🙏💖🤟
Eddie Reece
Why is the Truth of American History so scary? If we are are truly American then allow the truth of America to be shared. I, for one, would like people to know why Black Wall Street was a threat to America. I'd like students to really know that America was not discovered but stolen. Teach History and let people decide for themselves instead of continuing in this system of racism and denial.
MAUSBORN69
"If I went to the border and put illegals in my car and transported them to another state, wouldn't I get arrested for human trafficking? Isn't that against the law? ....Sean Hannity
Brian Robetor
This is why teachers are leaving and retiring in droves and new teachers are going to other states. Severe shortage will only get worse under this guy.
Lisa
If we don't teach our kids history they are bound to repeat the same sins their ancestors committed. True what is done is done but they must learn that there are better ways to do things than what has has been done in the past.