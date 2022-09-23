Hot comments today: Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation
Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll.
Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll.
Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation
POLITICO - 2022-09-21 08:30:00
Midas Snap
Hypocrisy is common among Christians. They will say anything political they disagree with is unconstitutional, but don't mind breaking the constitution if it's something they want.
Wester Frye
It doesn't matter what us Republicans declare, history teaches that this nation was built on Christian principles. It also teaches us that once we have forgotten that the nation begins to fall as we are seeing now.
BlueGarnet
If people want to live in a theocracy then they can go find another country to live in. America was created as a secular nation and it will always will be. Getting really tired of people wanting to shove their religion down everyone's throat. Please don't tell me to read the bible or that I am going to hell. You have a right to believe what you want as well as I do. Respect other people's beliefs.
David Szymanski
This is a entirely in accurate bias report I know a lot of democrats that are more religious then a lot of Republicans there are a lot of Republicans that are not religious at all and a lot of democrats that are very religious. Separation of church and state that's why it's in the constitution.
Cathy Franck
I'm sorry, but I'm a republican & no-one asked me that question ever! That would be breaking our Constitution entirely!! Freedom of Religion, Separation between Church & State. I don't know where you're pulling this out of, but I could make a good guess & would also guess you're a Democrat. That's why I left your "Party."
Robert Quevedo
Most republicans support betraying the Constitution and this country just as long as their candidates are in power. Refer to orange cheeto.