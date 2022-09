When it comes to the storied Beaumont Sports Park, there have been many triumphs, and lots of losses. For instance, players have lost shoes (in mud). The Beaumont Sports Park is sparsely lighted, crowded, uneven and unsafe: users express concerns that, especially if they’re adults, they’ve played one season there in their sport of choice, and never returned, wary that continuing to play at the park could cost them too much recovery time off from their jobs.

