Hot comments today: Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform.
Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe.
Business Insider - 2022-09-21 04:32:51
Jim Theobald
You all say Trump is crazy but step back and look what Biden did today. The country is in a record recession and he goes and spends another 360 billion. On many things. That kind of spending drives up the recession numbers. Go listen to the people on Wall Street they can’t spend money when you don’t have any
Houston.
😂🤪 HE SPENT MILLIONS of his money to turn over the election etc....And Chump hasn't spent a DIME cuz he knew IDIOTS like this guy will come through...however, Chump did spend millions to purchase his kids multi million dollar homes in Florida and upgrading his plane, WAKE UP MORONS😂🤪🤣🗽🗽🇺🇸🇺🇸
Former Republican
Mikey should have figured that out years ago. Most businessmen keep their business and political lives separate. For obvious reasons, which Mikey is now finding out.
facist MAGA'S SUCK
A man who chooses to run for president should be aware that EVERYONE is going to be looking into your finances etc. why didn’t the Trumpster just stay in his league sitting in Mara largo filing for bankruptcy once in a while hiring prostitues, ripping off construction companies and golfing his ego got so big thinking he’d get away with everything. Typical narcissistic behavior. Greed is his eventual take down 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
Jay Gladieux
That's how banana republic Biden wants it.. Using his corrupt federal agencies to intimidate anyone who questions his corrupt administration.
facist MAGA'S SUCK
Oh poor MORON WTH did you think was going to happen hanging out and supporting a criminal is the reality of your ignorant actions