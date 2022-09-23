Hot comments today: Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.
The Fed’s move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008.
AP - 2022-09-21 18:53:40
Helen Hartman-Pilittere
I studied economics and I’m afraid I still don’t understand how making things cost more by raising interest fights inflation. It just makes the poor poorer and the rich richer. Rich get the interest, the poor pay it.
Susan Norman
prices have not gone down they're still almost 6 bucks a gallon in California
mystic lover
How does raising interest rates fight inflation when Biden is giving away more money than the new rate hikes can recoup
Bob
ALL you Trump haters, are your feelings still hurt or is your wallet that hurts more? A business man over a politican is a no brainer! Speaking of which, the DUMOCRAT VOTERS, need to reflect on OUR FUTURE!
Sandra Dowd
Are we experiencing rate increases to cover all the money that has been/is being given away?
Grateful 1
still many people believe Biden is doing a good job. The numbers say different. He needs to stop spending money like it's his. He is sending us down a dangerous road that will take years to recover. 401s are taking a killing. vote GOP in 22