Labor unrest in the supply chain suggests an overhaul may well be underway across logistics that extends beyond mere pay increases. There have been enough recent headlines to suggest as much with railroad employees readying for a strike this month, until stakeholder stitched together tentative 11th-hour labor contracts. Liverpool dockworkers began a two-week strike last week. The Teamsters marched outside Amazon’s Seattle headquarters last week, making good on a division focused on workplace protections for Amazon warehouse and logistics workers announced earlier this month. “Our country is in the midst of a historic workforce transformation,” wrote a team of attorneys for employment...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO