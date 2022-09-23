ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covert Township, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant near Big Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair

Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Three Boaters Rescued From Choppy Waters of Lake Michigan

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN

