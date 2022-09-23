Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crain's Detroit Business
Details emerge on $2.4 billion EV battery plant near Big Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Economic developers confirmed Friday that electric vehicle battery maker Gotion Inc. is planning a nearly $2.4 billion factory near Big Rapids, aiming to create 2,350 jobs in the next decade. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Dozens gather at Bronson Park in support of abortion protections proposal in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens rallied at Bronson Park Sunday to support Proposal 3, a voter-driven initiative to bring back abortion protections in Michigan. “To restore our rights with Roe, to bring back the rights that we had” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a volunteer who helped coordinate the abortion rights rally.
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Driver removed from car that went into Kalamazoo River
One person had to be removed from a vehicle after it went off a bridge into a riverbank on the Kalamazoo River.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Three Boaters Rescued From Choppy Waters of Lake Michigan
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
5 Scenic Chairlift Rides & Experiences for a Color-Drenched Fall in Michigan
Scenic Chairlift Rides & Immersive Color Experiences. Chasing fall colors in Michigan is a perennial favorite. Once cooler weather sets in, Michiganders grab their sweaters and cameras and head for the road, in search of great views, cider, and other fall favorites. We enjoy the creative ways we can enjoy...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Comments / 0