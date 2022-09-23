Hot comments today: Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
A mother and child spent some time outside the St. Andrew's Parrish House where migrants were being fed lunch with donated food from the community.
Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Business Insider - 2022-09-20 23:07:50
Tcsouth13
The Biden administration has been flying millions of illegals all over the country for years. God for bid we send them to a "sanctuary city"....
lynnann@NYC
If immigrants have legal standing to sue The Best Governor in The World, THEY SHOULD HAVE LEGAL STANDING TO GET ARRESTED FOR BREAKING OUR IMMIGRATION LAWS!!!
Toni Patzke Williams
I call BS. Those illegals volunteered to go. Shows how honest the libs are claiming to be a sanctuary state. It’s ok to send them everywhere else except to the front door of americas elite.
Larry Killian
so let me get this straight it's OK for one political party to fly and bus immigrants. But it's not OK for another political party to do the same. Seems to me like the democratic party is a Lil one sided on this subject. Thousands cross over into Texas and Nevada every damn day. But send 50 or so immigrants to a democratic heaven like Martha's Vineyard. And all hell breaks loose. It's a invasion I thought it was a sanctuary state. Within 24hrs the immigrants were loaded on a bus and sent to a military base. Goes to show democrats care nothing about these people just about the vote.
What's the question
if I break the law, I'm separated from my family. these people broke the law yet are still not arrested or detained. we need a new Ellis Island.
Gabino Cuevas
You’re reading Americans all wrong. The vast majority of us APPLAUD Governor DeSantis. Why should border states that are AGAINST the Biden administration have to suffer? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I’d also ship them to various points in Delaware where Duden has homes.