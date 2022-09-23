ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Merced, September 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on September 23, 2022, 17:00:00.

Sierra High School - Manteca
Golden Valley High School - Merced
September 23, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

