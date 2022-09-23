ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy

NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals

Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

UPDATE: Yankees, Red Sox in rain delay (9/25/22)

NEW YORK — The tarp was on the field before Sunday night baseball at Yankee Stadium, so there was no outdoor batting practice. Rain is in the forecast, and it could affect the Yankees’ series finale with the Boston Red Sox as well as Aaron Judge’s home run chase, which is being televised by ESPN.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s college teammate admires historic season

Each day brings another chance for Aaron Judge to make history. The New York Yankees slugging outfielder is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record of 61 home runs. Fans are eagerly anticipating that record breaking swing. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets outfielder gets injury update

The New York Mets are still waiting for the return of Starling Marte. The club put out a statement regarding the outfielder’s injury status:. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger which showed improved healing. He will continue baseball activities as tolerated. BUY METS TICKETS:...
QUEENS, NY
