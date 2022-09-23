Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: Ranked Ramapo, Holy Angels win Bergen titles, Yakoff 3-time singles champ
Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 5 Holy Angels both won Bergen County Tournament titles this past weekend at Old Tappan. Ramapo took home the Large-Schools championship while Holy Angels brought home the Small Schools crown. The title is Ramapo’s first since 2014 and 20th all-time...
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry wins fourth-straight Somerset County Tournament
Pingry, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, captured the 2022 Somerset County Tournament on its home courts on Saturday morning. The Big Blue had finalists at all five flights, and they won four of them. Pingry finished with 24 points. Hillsborough came in second place with 17 points, Ridge took third with 16, and Montgomery was fourth with 15.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
No. 20 Caldwell relies on defense to squeeze past not-so-neighborly West Essex
Caldwell proved to everyone in its pocket of the Super Football Conference through the first three games that it once again possess an offense that is both explosive and well-balanced. The Chiefs’ undefeated squad of 2021 averaged 37 points per game.
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Jets’ rookie Garrett Wilson leaves game with rib injury in first half vs. Bengals: How serious is it? (UPDATE)
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson left the first half of Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals with a rib injury. His return is questionable. He went down on the field after taking a hard hit and was able to walk off the field to the tunnel. UPDATE: Not much...
Devils’ Nico Hischier clarifies past comments on coach Lindy Ruff: ‘No comment is not what I meant’
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
Former All-Pro center inducted into Jets Ring of Honor on Sunday vs. Bengals
Former Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold was met with roaring applause as he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sporting his Ring of Honor green blazer, Mangold addressed the crowd. “When I was drafted in 2006 I...
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy
NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals
Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
UPDATE: Yankees, Red Sox in rain delay (9/25/22)
NEW YORK — The tarp was on the field before Sunday night baseball at Yankee Stadium, so there was no outdoor batting practice. Rain is in the forecast, and it could affect the Yankees’ series finale with the Boston Red Sox as well as Aaron Judge’s home run chase, which is being televised by ESPN.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s college teammate admires historic season
Each day brings another chance for Aaron Judge to make history. The New York Yankees slugging outfielder is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record of 61 home runs. Fans are eagerly anticipating that record breaking swing. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Mets outfielder gets injury update
The New York Mets are still waiting for the return of Starling Marte. The club put out a statement regarding the outfielder’s injury status:. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger which showed improved healing. He will continue baseball activities as tolerated. BUY METS TICKETS:...
Is Yankees’ Aaron Judge feeling pressure of home run chase?
Yankees Aaron Judge goes for home run 61 against Red Sox — NEW YORK — Think 6-foot-7, 283-pound Aaron Judge is feeling crushed under the weight of the attention his pursuit of Roger Maris has brought?. Think again. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
