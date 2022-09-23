Hot comments today: Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Attending CMA Awards After Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Posts
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris says that hasn’t decided if she will attend the CMA Awards.
“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
