Why it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to call Joe Schobert

Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Who is the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into 2022-2023?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have more than one option for “the guy” of the 2022-2023 season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a problem that they need to figure out and frankly, it’s the best problem a team can have. Who is the face of the franchise? Last night Cavaliers star Darius Garland was with newly acquired Donovan Mitchell at the Cleveland Browns game. Garland and Mitchell are arguably the faces of the franchise, especially since they represented the Cavs during a major broadcast that is Thursday Night Football.
Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
