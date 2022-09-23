ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: POP UP BIVALENT BOOSTER CLINIC THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 @FAIRGROUNDS

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Canby Herald

Canby finalizes preliminary plans for Dog Park

Some residents are concerned about the overall cost of the project. The community will have the chance to share their input on the preliminary design renderings during an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 28th.Conversations about a building dog park in Canby have been happening for more than a decade. Now citizens will have the chance to see words turn into action — but not everyone is happy about it. City staff recently finalized preliminary design plans for a park along Redwood Street and Territorial Road. While amenities are yet to be finalized, preliminary renderings indicate that there will be...
CANBY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION MEMBERS SOUGHT

The Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission. Formed by the Board in June 2018, the Housing Commission is charged with creating, maintaining, and implementing a strategic housing plan for the entire county based on work done by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force and housing needs data. The Housing Commission will provide a framework to support development and preservation activities which will increase and/or preserve workforce housing in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County, and to partner with incorporated cities for the same.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Stephens – December 17, 1930 – September 19, 2022

Phyllis Ann Schollmeyer Stephens was born December 17th, 1930 in Tillamook, Oregon. She was the second daughter born to August and Eva Schollmeyer of Nehalem, Oregon. August Schollmeyer’s family immigrated from Germany to homestead in the Nehalem Valley in 1860. They eventually developed a dairy farm large enough to supply milk to the local population of Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, and the Nehalem Valley. Her mother arrived from Portland on a ship as there were no accessible coastal roads at that time. Phyllis was brought home from the hospital to this idyllic ancestorial home and lived on the farm her entire life.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
DAYTON, OR
The Portland Mercury

A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?

When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Greek Festival

The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

