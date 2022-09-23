TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: POP UP BIVALENT BOOSTER CLINIC THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 @FAIRGROUNDS

Some residents are concerned about the overall cost of the project. The community will have the chance to share their input on the preliminary design renderings during an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 28th.Conversations about a building dog park in Canby have been happening for more than a decade. Now citizens will have the chance to see words turn into action — but not everyone is happy about it. City staff recently finalized preliminary design plans for a park along Redwood Street and Territorial Road. While amenities are yet to be finalized, preliminary renderings indicate that there will be...

CANBY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO