TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: POP UP BIVALENT BOOSTER CLINIC THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 @FAIRGROUNDS

Canby finalizes preliminary plans for Dog Park
Some residents are concerned about the overall cost of the project. The community will have the chance to share their input on the preliminary design renderings during an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 28th.Conversations about a building dog park in Canby have been happening for more than a decade. Now citizens will have the chance to see words turn into action — but not everyone is happy about it. City staff recently finalized preliminary design plans for a park along Redwood Street and Territorial Road. While amenities are yet to be finalized, preliminary renderings indicate that there will be...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION MEMBERS SOUGHT
The Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission. Formed by the Board in June 2018, the Housing Commission is charged with creating, maintaining, and implementing a strategic housing plan for the entire county based on work done by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force and housing needs data. The Housing Commission will provide a framework to support development and preservation activities which will increase and/or preserve workforce housing in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County, and to partner with incorporated cities for the same.
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more
(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Stephens – December 17, 1930 – September 19, 2022
Phyllis Ann Schollmeyer Stephens was born December 17th, 1930 in Tillamook, Oregon. She was the second daughter born to August and Eva Schollmeyer of Nehalem, Oregon. August Schollmeyer’s family immigrated from Germany to homestead in the Nehalem Valley in 1860. They eventually developed a dairy farm large enough to supply milk to the local population of Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, and the Nehalem Valley. Her mother arrived from Portland on a ship as there were no accessible coastal roads at that time. Phyllis was brought home from the hospital to this idyllic ancestorial home and lived on the farm her entire life.
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ turns abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls into pop-up roller rink
Portland’s increasingly popular “Secret Roller Disco” has teamed up with the Lloyd Center to host a free pop-up roller rink inside the mall’s abandoned Marshalls this weekend.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
The Portland Mercury
A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?
When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
‘We have a tricycle with flat tires’: Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue
The crisis of homelessness in Portland is the talk of Oregon's Governor's race, the election around Portland's form of government, and on top of the mind of voters. KOIN 6 News is taking an in-depth look at what factors lead people into homelessness and what prevents them from leaving.
opb.org
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
KGW
Multnomah County DA reconsiders decision not to charge homeless woman due to mental health issues
Terri Zinser was arrested after she allegedly walked into a family’s home and curled up in their child’s empty bed. The DA’s office initially declined to prosecute.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
