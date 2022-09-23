Read full article on original website
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Last week was payback time. In a span of three days, GCIT and Penns Grove turned the tables on longtime thorns in their side and solidified strong starts to the season. Penns Grove shut out Schalick 2-0 on Friday on a pair of goals by Vincent Bonola. Ruben Dominguez and Jacob Marquez collected the assists.
Pingry, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, captured the 2022 Somerset County Tournament on its home courts on Saturday morning. The Big Blue had finalists at all five flights, and they won four of them. Pingry finished with 24 points. Hillsborough came in second place with 17 points, Ridge took third with 16, and Montgomery was fourth with 15.
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Those who knew Ron Udy best will tell you that he was a big believer in family, community and the power of sports. It was only fitting that all three of those pieces came together to produce an extreme makeover of the Woodstown High School varsity soccer fields in honor of the man who brought the sport to the school in the first place.
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
Hundreds of cars and thousands of people invaded Wildwood this weekend for what police are describing as an “unsanctioned” pop-up H2oi car rally that delved into a chaotic scene Saturday night when at least two people were killed. Video from earlier in the day Saturday shows a calmer...
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
