Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Related
Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete
HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
Uncle, nephew plead guilty to killing N.J. man with machete
Two men facing trial for a 2019 slaying of a 33-year Lakewood man in Howell Township pleaded guilty in the case, the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday. Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), 32, and his nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K
A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash
WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man is robbed at knifepoint outside Bayonne convenience store
A 29-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint early Saturday morning after he walked out of a convenience store in Bayonne, authorities said. The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 21st Street and Avenue C at 12:50 a.m., Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim told police he was approached from...
Police believe man found dead inside of BX NYCHA apartment was fatally beaten
A 37-year-old man was found dead inside of his Bronx NYCHA apartment Saturday and police believe he was fatally beaten.
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
Paterson man wounded in 10th Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting on 10th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The victim, 58, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street at around 1:53 p.m. He was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hoboken man shot dead after argument
A man was shot dead on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early Sunday morning after a dispute with another man turned violent, authorities said. The victim of the 3:26 a.m. shooting was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia, 28. The incident occurred at 540 Marshall Dr., near Fifth Street on the west side of the city.
NYPD arrests last teen sought for fatal beating of Queens taxi driver
A 16-year-old girl was arrested as the last suspect in the fatal beating of a Queens taxi driver that took place last month, police announced on Friday.
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in N.J. shooting, prosecutor says
A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting of an Old Bridge woman, who was found dead at her home, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, a suburb of Philadelphia, was taken into custody without incident to face charges in the slaying of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Paterson police criticized after teen’s beating and arrest during back-to-school event
The Paterson Police are under fire after the release of a bystander video that shows cops beating a teenager during a controversial arrest at a back-to-school block party late last month. Haneif Booker, 19, of Paterson, was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer around 8:40 p.m. on...
Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington County
The Action Cam was on Chatsworth Road, near Russ Anderson Road just after midnight, where at least one person was killed.
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1