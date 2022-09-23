ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Uncle, nephew plead guilty to killing N.J. man with machete

Two men facing trial for a 2019 slaying of a 33-year Lakewood man in Howell Township pleaded guilty in the case, the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday. Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), 32, and his nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K

A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
PIX11

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
NJ.com

Man is robbed at knifepoint outside Bayonne convenience store

A 29-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint early Saturday morning after he walked out of a convenience store in Bayonne, authorities said. The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 21st Street and Avenue C at 12:50 a.m., Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim told police he was approached from...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in 10th Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting on 10th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The victim, 58, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 23rd Street at around 1:53 p.m. He was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police had...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken man shot dead after argument

A man was shot dead on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early Sunday morning after a dispute with another man turned violent, authorities said. The victim of the 3:26 a.m. shooting was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia, 28. The incident occurred at 540 Marshall Dr., near Fifth Street on the west side of the city.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in N.J. shooting, prosecutor says

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting of an Old Bridge woman, who was found dead at her home, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, a suburb of Philadelphia, was taken into custody without incident to face charges in the slaying of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
YEADON, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
NJ.com

