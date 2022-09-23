ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team

Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
WWE’s Roman Reigns finally rules on Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce status

For weeks, Sami Zayn has been the WWE’s Honorary Uce, but that title, ironically enough, has been an honorary one. That’s right, though Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have acknowledged Zayn’s stop as a reliable ally to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never actually acknowledged the well-traveled veteran as part of his family, even an adopted one who shares no actual blood with the Anoa’i family.
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More

Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
Pantoja’s NJPW Burning Spirit Review 9.25.22

September 25th, 2022 | Kobe World Hall in Hyogo, Kobe. I feel like I haven’t paid much attention to New Japan since the G1 Climax, which was honestly kind of the case even back when I loved the company and September rolled around. That said, this show looked pretty good on paper and seems to have replace Destruction of sorts in the PPV rotation.
Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND

Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:. DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW...
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from Saturday 9/24/22

Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios for their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) defeated Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers...
