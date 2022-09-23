Read full article on original website
411mania.com
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
411mania.com
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team
Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
VxS Awful Things Complete Results 9.22.22: JTG, Jacob Fatu & More Compete
The Awful Things event was held on September 22 by Violence x Suffering in Baldwin Park, CA. You can find complete results and some highlights below (per Fightful). *Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) *Jimmy Lloyd def. Jacob Fatu. *Brian Cage def....
Yardbarker
WWE’s Roman Reigns finally rules on Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce status
For weeks, Sami Zayn has been the WWE’s Honorary Uce, but that title, ironically enough, has been an honorary one. That’s right, though Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have acknowledged Zayn’s stop as a reliable ally to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never actually acknowledged the well-traveled veteran as part of his family, even an adopted one who shares no actual blood with the Anoa’i family.
411mania.com
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
Saraya in AEW: What To Expect? | Tim & Joel Pod
- Mox Thrice Reigns, Saraya Debuts; AEW Grand Slam Week!
411mania.com
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More
Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review. QT Marshall pinned Keita in 5:12 (**¼) Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito pinned Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in 9:10 (***¼) Ren Narita pinned Jakob Austin Young in 4:48 (***) Taiji Ishimori pinned Alan Angels in...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Burning Spirit Review 9.25.22
September 25th, 2022 | Kobe World Hall in Hyogo, Kobe. I feel like I haven’t paid much attention to New Japan since the G1 Climax, which was honestly kind of the case even back when I loved the company and September rolled around. That said, this show looked pretty good on paper and seems to have replace Destruction of sorts in the PPV rotation.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. * Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. * The New...
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 9.23.22: Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
– WWE NXT Held its latest live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L Fenn Center. Here are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Stacks Lorenzo beat Quincy Elliott. * Axiom beat Trick Williams. * Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler) came...
411mania.com
Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND
Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:. DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW...
PWMania
Former ROH Head Booker Serves as Producer at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
According to reports, Delirious, who formerly served as the head booker for Ring of Honor, was present at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings on the Saturday night that followed Victory Road. According to PWInsider, the wrestling veteran served as a producer for a variety of talent along with Gail Kim,...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls Vince Russo Winning WCW Title In 2000, Russo’s Trust Issues With The Company
On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in WCW, Russo booking himself to win the WCW title, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jeff Jarrett on Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from Saturday 9/24/22
Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios for their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) defeated Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers...
