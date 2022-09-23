ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souderton, PA

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 22): Ethan Lacher scores twice in Souderton win

By STAFF REPORT
papreplive.com
 3 days ago
papreplive.com

Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 24): Conestoga girls volleyball squad defeats Rustin

The Conestoga High School girls’ volleyball squad defeated West Chester Rustin, 3-0, Saturday, posting scores of 25-18. 25-18, 25-12. The Pioneers were led by Cheyenne Bird (19 kills), Liana Wright (6 kills) and Sara Walheim (30 assists). For the Golden Knights, the leaders were junior Jane Nelson (6 kills), senior Kelly Bricker (18 digs) and senior Kylie Root (20 assists).
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Phoenixville football tops Upper Merion, raises playoff hopes

KING OF PRUSSIA >> They were talking playoffs Friday. It didn’t matter that the current season is only five weeks old, and divisional play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference was just getting underway. Both Phoenixville head coach Anthony Ciarlello and his Upper Merion counterpart, Chubb Davis, approached their Frontier lid-lifter as a significant outing in the big postseason picture.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino three-peats as PAC girls tennis singles champion

GRATERFORD >> It’s not a case where familiarity breeds comfort. Certainly not complacency, or even resignation. Mia Matriccino vs. Allison Root has been the marquee matchup in the Pioneer Athletic Conference three years running. They’ve faced off seven times in high school to date, and other times in tournaments outside the scholastic realm.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Academy Park’s Robinson claims Del Val singles title

Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson won a pair of decisions in straight sets Friday to claim the Del Val League singles title on her home court. Robinson will represent the league in District 1 Class 3A singles tournament next Friday. Robinson defeated Chichester’s Maggie Mallory, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood

WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford rolls past Boyertown in PAC Liberty opener

ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford came into Week 5 looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Well, picture that proverbial snap as a branch getting obliterated beneath its foot. By scoring six touchdowns on its first six drives, the Rams bombarded Boyertown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty opener, 42-0 at Coach McNelly Stadium Friday night.
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks East beats Pennridge in double overtime to get to 5-0

BUCKINGHAM >> Kicker Jack Corrigan provided sudden victory for Central Bucks East, his 30-yard field goal in double overtime splitting the uprights and bringing a raucous, climactic finish to a 16-13 win over Pennridge Friday night. “I was in the air. I was jumping around, had my hands up,” said...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Big second half pushes Germantown Academy past Blair Academy

FORT WASHINGTON — As time expired in a tightly-contested first half, Blair Academy’s Moussa Kane – surrounded by three defenders – made a juggling reception on a deep throw by quarterback Micah Balzarini and raced away to a go-ahead, 60-yard touchdown. The play, which put the...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
papreplive.com

Second-half burst pushes Souderton over top in win over Truman

FRANCONIA >> After a slow start in the first half which saw Souderton only lead by 10 points, the Indians turned up the pressure on offense in a 21-0 third-quarter burst en route to a 38-0 win over Truman on Friday night. This all while missing running back Shaun Purvy,...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Costigan’s running keys Conestoga win against Marple

Tredyffrin >> Conestoga quarterback Peter Costigan’s running helped key the Pioneers’ 28-27 win against previously undefeated Marple Newtown Friday evening at Teamer Field. Costigan scored three touchdowns on runs of 20, 7 and 83 yards, for Conestoga (4-1), and ran for more than 200 total yards on Homecoming...
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II storms past Upper Perkiomen, 42-14 in PAC Frontier opener

ROYERSFORD >> As Pope John Paul II players trotted off the field, some mentioned they didn’t think they broke a sweat. Sure, a 67-degree 1 p.m. start at home sounds like workout fuel, but with 42 unanswered points in the first half, the Golden Panthers were calm, cool and collected in a 42-14 win over Upper Perkiomen on Saturday.
ROYERSFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East

EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
WEST CHESTER, PA

