ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team

Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
WWE
411mania.com

Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Chad Gable
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
John Cena
Person
Bayley
Person
Byron Saxton
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
WWE
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal

– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
WWE
411mania.com

More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Main Event#Hollywood#Combat#Wwe Main Event Review#Kp#Logan Paul#Crown Jewel#Bloodline
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW Burning Spirit Review 9.25.22

September 25th, 2022 | Kobe World Hall in Hyogo, Kobe. I feel like I haven’t paid much attention to New Japan since the G1 Climax, which was honestly kind of the case even back when I loved the company and September rolled around. That said, this show looked pretty good on paper and seems to have replace Destruction of sorts in the PPV rotation.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK

AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND

Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:. DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
FRESNO, CA
411mania.com

Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF

Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy