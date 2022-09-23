Read full article on original website
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team
Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal
– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. * Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. * The New...
Pantoja’s NJPW Burning Spirit Review 9.25.22
September 25th, 2022 | Kobe World Hall in Hyogo, Kobe. I feel like I haven’t paid much attention to New Japan since the G1 Climax, which was honestly kind of the case even back when I loved the company and September rolled around. That said, this show looked pretty good on paper and seems to have replace Destruction of sorts in the PPV rotation.
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK
AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
WWE NXT House Show Results 9.23.22: Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
– WWE NXT Held its latest live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L Fenn Center. Here are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Stacks Lorenzo beat Quincy Elliott. * Axiom beat Trick Williams. * Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler) came...
VxS Awful Things Complete Results 9.22.22: JTG, Jacob Fatu & More Compete
The Awful Things event was held on September 22 by Violence x Suffering in Baldwin Park, CA. You can find complete results and some highlights below (per Fightful). *Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) *Jimmy Lloyd def. Jacob Fatu. *Brian Cage def....
Kofi Kingston Reflects On the Length Of His WWE Run, How WWE’s Fanbase Has Evolved
Kofi Kingston has had a 14-year run in WWE to date, and he recently looked back at his time in the company and how the fanbase has evolved. Kingston spoke with WrestleRant Radio’s Graham Matthews for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review. QT Marshall pinned Keita in 5:12 (**¼) Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito pinned Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in 9:10 (***¼) Ren Narita pinned Jakob Austin Young in 4:48 (***) Taiji Ishimori pinned Alan Angels in...
Shun Skywalker Set To Appear at MLW FIGHTLAND
Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker is set to appear at MLW FIGHTLAND next month. MLW announced that Skywalker will make his Philadelphia debut at the show, which takes place on October 30th at the 2300 Arena. The full announcement is below:. DRAGONGATE’s Shun Skywalker makes Philly debut 10/30 at MLW...
Jeff Jarrett Recalls Vince Russo Winning WCW Title In 2000, Russo’s Trust Issues With The Company
On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in WCW, Russo booking himself to win the WCW title, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jeff Jarrett on Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in...
Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF
Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
