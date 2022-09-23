ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badwater Road partially reopens at Death Valley National Park

By Stephanie Overton
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Death Valley National Park is still recovering from the flash floods that occurred in August and early September, the National Park Service reopened parts of Badwater Road and Wildrose late afternoon on Wednesday.

Many roads, however, still remain closed, leaving no roads connecting the eastern and western parts of the park.

Badwater Road is open from CA-190 to Badwater Basin. This will provide access to salt flats located 282 feet below sea level at the Basin, which is the lowest point in the United States. Badwater Road is closed from Badwater Basin to CA-178 and Shoshone, California.

Other roads that also reopened are Artists Drive and Golden Canyon train.

Natural Bridge, Devils Golf Course, and West Side Roads are remaining closed, pending repairs. There are currently no through-roads open in Death Valley National Park, and most part entrances remain closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yu0Af_0i6lBsh600
Map showing closed roads (red), open roads (green), and unpaved roads in variable states of damage (orange) as of September 22, 2022.

Drivers who are considering driving to Death Valley National Park should check the parks website for up-to-date road conditions as well as regular updates to the above map.

