Boston, MA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
TMZ.com

Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer

The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
defpen

Andre Iguodala Returning to Warriors for 19th Season

NBA veteran wing Andre Iguodala has announced he will sign back with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season. He announced the decision on his Point Forward podcast. While he did not play as much this past season due to injuries, he was an invaluable voice of leadership on the team. He was quoted saying “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one.” So it seems the 2022-23 NBA season will be the last year the veteran wing suits up in the NBA.
Cassius

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended For Entire 2022-23 Season As New Details Emerge About His “Unwanted Comments”

The verdict on Ime Udoka‘s moral code-breaking is in. The Boston Celtics coach has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, effective immediately. Thursday night, the team announced the news that flooded the timeline all day about Udoka having an intimate relationship with a member of the franchise’s staff. pic.twitter.com/ySo5wGKrfX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September […]
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey injury quote

Star Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has spent a lot of time on the injury report throughout his NFL career and has appeared in just 10 games throughout the previous two seasons. He’s on the injured report once again this week – though he is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints – and he had a pretty hilarious quote about his status.
New York City, NY
