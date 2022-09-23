Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer
The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
'It's 100 Times Uglier Than Any of Us Thought': Boston Celtics Coach Suspended for Inappropriate Relationship
New details are emerging about Ime Udoka's sudden departure from the storied NBA team.
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
Celtics owner: Ime Udoka suspension ‘warranted and appropriate’
Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday that the season-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka came after an
The end date of Celtics coach’s Ime Udoka’s suspension, revealed
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell report in the last few days with the Boston Celtics’ announcement regarding Ime Udoka. It was leaked all of a sudden that the coach would be suspended for an unknown time for an unknown reason. Shortly after, the reason was revealed: an improper relationship with a staff member.
NBA・
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended For Entire 2022-23 Season As New Details Emerge About His “Unwanted Comments”
The verdict on Ime Udoka‘s moral code-breaking is in. The Boston Celtics coach has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, effective immediately. Thursday night, the team announced the news that flooded the timeline all day about Udoka having an intimate relationship with a member of the franchise’s staff. pic.twitter.com/ySo5wGKrfX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September […]
