Former Piedra Vista standout, national champion, returns to UNM golf course

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The William H. Tucker Intercollegiate golf tournament tee’s off this weekend. One of the players in the field is a former Notah Begay III junior national champion, as well as a New Mexico high school state champion.

Former Piedra Vista high school standout golfer Quinn Yost is currently in his freshman season at Nebraska. In only his second ever college tournament, Yost returns to his home state to play at the UNM championship course.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling when we came into New Mexico,” Yost said. “It felt like I hadn’t been here in a couple years, but it’s only been a month. I’m happy to be back, I love this course, excited to play some college golf. I still feel like I’m new, but I can compete with these guys and I’ll just take whatever I can learn.”

Yost credits his confidence due to his successful junior career. He won the NB3 junior national golf tournament in November as he beat some of the best amateur golfers in the country, and he said that experience takes some of the pressure off in college tournaments.

“Notah Begay has done a lot for junior golf, especially in New Mexico,” he said. “I feel like he’s gathered a lot of really good players. I will say the competition and the pressure is just about as similar as college golf. I mean I see a lot of kids that I’ve seen at junior golf events at college events, so its like going from middle school to high school or high school to college.”

The William H. Tucker Intercollegiate tee’s off on Friday morning at the UNM championship course. The first two rounds of the tournament take place on Friday, and the third and final round will be Saturday.

