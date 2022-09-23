ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummond, WI

Drummond, September 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bayfield High School basketball team will have a game with Drummond High School on September 23, 2022, 15:30:00.

Bayfield High School
Drummond High School
September 23, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

