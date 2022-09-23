Read full article on original website
Lima News
Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Lima News
Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
hometownstations.com
Forum raises awareness to Sickle Cell Disease
Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying to raise just that for the Lima area. This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients.
Lima News
Letter: Someone should speak up about Wine case
”In the interest of justice and fairness,” Maryland Judge Melissa Phinn recently vacated the 23-year-old conviction of Adnan Syed. Syed’s questionable trial and conviction was the subject of the first season of the podcast “Serial.”. Is there anyone in the legal system of Auglaize County or the...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
wrtv.com
Hundreds show to honor Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton at visitation
RICHMOND — Hundreds of people gathered outside Richmond's City Hall building Sunday to honor and remember fallen police officer Seara Burton. Before the visitation, a flag presentation ceremony was done and the flag, along with a shadow box, was placed at a memorial near her casket. Many people who came today their respect reflected on officer Burtons police work. They say she exemplified what it means to protect and serve.
hometownstations.com
ABATE Toy Run helps bring smiles to kids at Christmas
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - It definitely didn’t sound like sleigh bells, but it was traveling around West Central Ohio to help Santa put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas Time. ABATE OHIO Region 3 held their 37th annual Toy Run Sunday afternoon. Over 230 motorcycles crisscrossed Allen County to help raise money to buy presents for kids. Last year, they raised around $18,000 to help provide gifts to over 100 kids. Besides the run, there were auction items, a raffle, and other fundraising going on at the fairgrounds to help as many children as possible this Christmas.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
hometownstations.com
Putnam County organizations meet up to discuss fall prevention with physician
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Even though it is technically fall, that is one thing that local doctors don't want to see their patients doing. The Putnam County Health Department, Council on Aging, HomeCare and Hospice, and The Meadows came together for their annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day. Doctor Jacinta Eickholt spoke to the group about the causes and prevention of falls. She says there is no main cause for falls, in fact, it is multiple factors. As people get older, they have multiple health issues and medications interplay with each other increasing the risk of falls. Doctor Eickholt says it is important for people to talk to their doctor, about the risk factors that could increase the risk for falls.
hometownstations.com
The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are starting a Lima Chapter
Lima OH (WLIO) - A nationwide organization that supports victims of violent crimes and their families is trying to get a chapter started in the area. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has 5,000 members in Ohio and has chapters in the bigger cities, now they want to move to smaller cities like Lima. CSSJ hosts activities that promote healing in communities but also become advocates for new laws to help victims and people who have lost loved ones to violent crimes.
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima replacing bike lane markers thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima getting a chance to try out a new product to brighten up street markers. Thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health, city crews have been replacing sharrows in several neighborhoods. The marking is to remind motorists and bicyclists that they are sharing the road on designated bike routes. The thermoplastic material is melted onto the pavement rather than painted to increase the life of the markings. The city and the health department have teamed up before with grant opportunities.
thecentersquare.com
Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
hometownstations.com
STEAM on the Quad combines learning and fun for a great experience
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - There was a different kind of learning going on at Ohio State Lima and it was fun too. Sunday afternoon was the 6th annual STEAM on the Quad. The event gives students in kindergarten to eighth grade a variety of hands-on activities to better understand science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The activities were created by local 4H programs, Ohio State Departments, and student clubs. Kids found out how to protect an egg from a high fall, got into the beat of a drum circle, and remotely controlled cars, drones, and balls. Organizers hope the event sparks an interest for learning.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
