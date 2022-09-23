ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ME

WMTW

Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield man charged with drug trafficking

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday morning on drug trafficking charges after a month-long investigation by police. Police arrested 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant following the discovery of a "significant amount of drugs and cash" inside his home, according to a news release issued by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
foxbangor.com

LaGrange man arrested for attempted murder

BANGOR– A LaGrange man has been arrested for attempted murder. Patrick Lloyd,36, had an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for attempted murder — stemming from a domestic violence incident. According to Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department, officers stopped Lloyd on Cumberland Street in Bangor. After...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
SEARSPORT, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert

CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
CARIBOU, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
Kool AM

Man Killed in Gardiner Saturday After Being Rear-Ended

According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead after the BMW he was driving on Interstate 95 in Gardiner Saturday morning was rear-ended by another vehicle. Moss said the driver of a BWM was rear-ended by another vehicle near mile...
GARDINER, ME
Ellsworth American

Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital

ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92 Moose

Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart

What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police search for 65-year-old man not seen for 2 weeks

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for a 65-year-old man not seen in approximately two weeks. Jeffrey Yaco left his phone and medication at his apartment and has not gone to scheduled medical appointments, Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release Friday. Yaco is described as...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza

For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME

