News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry: ‘We can’t afford to be complacent’ as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday morning urged Jacksonville residents to be prepared as the city is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in the coming days. Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday, was located about 265 miles south-southeast...
2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says his team is in constant contact with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “We are no strangers to stressful weather events & this time is no different. We don’t panic, we prepare!”, he said in a video message on Sunday, Sept. 25.
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots to the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the sixth year, Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to provide flu shots and other vaccinations to the public at Florida Blue Centers across the state this fall. Insurance cards from any carrier are welcome, but health insurance is not required. Everybody receiving a vaccine at a Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Publix gift card, while supplies last.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach mayor, commissioners
Atlantic Beach Commission posts are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city can vote for candidates of all seats up for election, regardless of their district. Three contested races are on the ballot in November: Mayor/City Commission Seat 1 and City Commission seats 4 and 5.,
Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends this weekend but will it open again?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — This weekend is the last hurrah for a summer staple as Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends. You can still go to the arcade, play mini golf and ride go-carts, but after over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?
News4Jax.com
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
JSO: Reported person cut in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly cut on North Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. Action News Jax is working to learn more. A media briefing will be held within the hour. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated...
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
First Coast News
Hunger Action Day: UF Health Jacksonville grocery store
"This grocery store set up is in UF Health Jacksonville and only for patients. It goes beyond what is in the cart."
exoticspotter.com
Mercedes 6x6 | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this absolutely insane 6x6 today! This thing is so crazy. One of my favorite spots this year for sure!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Neighbors celebrate their time to ‘Come Together’ for a festival of music and food
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Come Together Music and Food Festival is planned for Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ndani Village 3118 Edgewood Avenue, West in Jacksonville. Katz Downstairz will headline the music portion of the festival with their blend of Hip Hop, Jazz and New Soul. >>>...
News4Jax.com
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosts reunion for NICU survivors, families
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted a NICU reunion Saturday. It’s an event where the hospital’s littlest survivors and their parents joined together to celebrate life and connect with caregivers and other families. Activities for children included fire truck tours, face painting, games,...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
