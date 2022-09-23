Hot comments today: Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
independent.co.uk
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has o rganised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home.
In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
The Independent - 2022-09-20 17:40:34
The original article
Justin Henson
This is ridiculous. All these so called sanctuary cities that said they would welcome illegals with open arms are hypocrites. Don't call yourselves a sanctuary city if you don't want the illegals there. If Dividin Biden would do his damn job and close the boarder, we wouldn't have this mess. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a clown in the Whitehouse. That man is a complete joke.
island princess from Florida
This administration just doesn’t get it. He needs a fence around his house but we don’t need one on the border???? Hypocrites, liars and thieves.
Willow's Love
Republicans want the border laws followed and the border secure...Democrats want open borders but not taking the people into their states...
C
Taunts? That fell flat because Biden’s a fraud and everyone knows the border invasion is his fault? Come see the shore line? Send all the illegals to DC from now on.
shirley powell
Biden should go be the president of another country being all he cares about is illegals, worst president in history other than Obama.🤡💩
bj
Good then set up some tents on that shoreline I’ll bet ya people of Delaware will be so happy you recinded trump stay in Mexico policy until your court hearing they’ll vote for him again!