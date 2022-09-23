ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
U.S. Soccer Names Tech Exec JT Batson as CEO to Succeed Wilson

JT Batson, a 40-year-old software executive who has long been involved in grassroots soccer programs, has been named CEO / Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Batson will start in his role immediately; he replaces Will Wilson, who announced he would step down earlier this year after a two-year stint as CEO. U.S. Soccer said Batson, a Stanford graduate and co-founder and CEO of New York- and Atlanta-based software company Hudson MX, will move from New York to Chicago in the coming months to work out of the federation headquarters. Wilson will stay on through October to assist in the transition. Unlike...
