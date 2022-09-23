JT Batson, a 40-year-old software executive who has long been involved in grassroots soccer programs, has been named CEO / Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Batson will start in his role immediately; he replaces Will Wilson, who announced he would step down earlier this year after a two-year stint as CEO. U.S. Soccer said Batson, a Stanford graduate and co-founder and CEO of New York- and Atlanta-based software company Hudson MX, will move from New York to Chicago in the coming months to work out of the federation headquarters. Wilson will stay on through October to assist in the transition. Unlike...

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO