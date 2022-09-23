Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man killed in Avenue H shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the man who was killed in Sunday (September 25) morning shooting off Blount Road. Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m., where they found 18-year-old Kevin...
EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
brproud.com
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported in the Airline Highway/Goodwood area. But three people...
KSLA
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
WAFB.com
Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...
wbrz.com
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
wbrz.com
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
brproud.com
Hit and Run off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
Lake Charles Police arrest kidnapping suspect, free victim
Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, is accused of in Louisiana of kidnapping and other charges, and has two Houston warrants accusing him of domestic violence.
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
theadvocate.com
Attacker breaks into apartment, shoots 25-year-old dead, Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for breaking into an apartment at a complex near LSU and shooting a 25-year-old man dead, Baton Rouge Police said — the latest in a spate of recent fatal shootings that have ruptured a lull in violence in the city. Alvin Allen...
wbrz.com
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent about their decisions
BATON ROUGE - Two different judges in the 19th Judicial District court are silent over their decisions to issue bonds to career criminals that got out and are now accused of committing more violent crimes. Judge Fred Crifasi and Judge Eboni Johnson Rose are not saying anything about what went...
theadvocate.com
Warning of increased gang violence, Baton Rouge police plan 'heavy presence' in targeted areas
As deadly shootings spike, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be in store amid an increase in gang activity. At a press conference Thursday — called in the wake of public outrage over last week's shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice — BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating throughout Baton Rouge.
