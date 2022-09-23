Hot comments today: Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
dailymail.co.uk
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery.
Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth II's death, and suggested the British royal family should pay reparations for the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
Daily Mail - 2022-09-20 15:56:30
The original article
Mary Gilbert
God bless that British reporter for telling the cold hard truth! I fully accept that slavery in the US past was atrocious, but Africa needs to own their part too, and that has yet to even been properly acknowledged!!
Tubesteak
The Truth stuns the Lying Left Media Propaganda Network! Gee your American lies don't work overseas Lemiwinks. Africans sold their own people to the Dutch. Sad but true.
Valerie Renee
Can this whole reparations thing be put to bed? It is NEVER going to happen and those who were responsible for slavery are dead and gone. We will never heal and move on and focus on eradicating today's racism as long as we keep looking back !
Joe lying Biden
🤣🤣 it's funny as hell when a liberal news media like CNN thinking that they have a commentary that will stand by their side or stand by their story lines. turn right around and backfire right in their faces. it is so precious. he was so stunned he had to go commercial right away. ohh the expression on his face.🤣🤣 ohh it's so funny I can't stop laughing
Jeffrey B
This was the only CNN clip I actually enjoyed watching since at least 2013-14.They take Don off prime time and then right out of the gate he starts doing the race hustle, but fortunately he had a guest that knew her history, and she taught Don Lemon more about slavery in 30 seconds than he has learned his entire lifetime.It was a glorious thing to watch, but you can bet the farm that she'll never be asked to come back. 😂
jojo
unless you have been owned by a family And had to live in a shed or just in a little room you so not deserve reparations because you have never been a slave to anyone and that's just how it is if Noone likes what I said oh well truth is the truth