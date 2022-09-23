Hot comments today: An Idaho mom says she's blacklisting Joann Fabrics after a now-fired employee told her 7-year-old son he shouldn't be wearing a dress
Piper Phillips.
Piper Phillips
An Idaho mom says she's blacklisting Joann Fabrics after a now-fired employee told her 7-year-old son he shouldn't be wearing a dress
insider.com - 2022-09-20 16:39:42
A mother that lets her son wear a dress in public is only asking for her child to be ridiculed and called bad names. She ain’t no mother not by any means. I don’t blame the child because if a parent doesn’t teach right from wrong it’s on the parent.
Dean-o Kidwell
Lady you’re crazy and letting your kid pick it’s sexuality at the age of 7 is ignorant! Your the one with mental issues and are passing them on to your kid!
ramofnc
So you took your young son to Joanne Fabrics because he was sad because he's being made fun of for wearing dresses at school? And YOU thought kids wouldn't make fun of him? Yeah, you're an idiot and a horrible parent. It's ok to tell kids NO, boys don't wear dresses. And these parents are shocked when their kid commits suicide??? But if you would have told them when they were younger that boys don't wear dresses and stopped it, they'd probably be alive today. Great job Mom.
pstdogs
The mother is no fashion plate, so I guess she has no daughters and decided to turn her male son into one! I'm guessing there is no strong male in the family to correct this atrocity on the young child.
Anita Darnell
She's a failure as a mom, letting a boy wear dresses!! Wake up people, boys are boys, girls are girls, they need to act like what God made them!! No wonder our country is going down the toilet, no morals or standards anymore...smh
rob riggins
well, he shouldn't be....its pretty simple...dresses for girls, shorts for boys..tell me something different Karen...or Ken for that matter..