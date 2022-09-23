Hot comments today: RUSSIAGATE TRIAL UPDATE: Special Prosecutor John Durham Files a Bombshell Report Only Weeks Before Start of Trial
According to Durham, Russian-born Igor Danchenko made up sources for at least two of the most sensational claims in the Steele dossier
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org
newsbreakapp.com - 2022-09-21 15:50:37
Biden is dazed & confused
This is unfortunately why we can no longer trust the FBI … their reputation is in the toilet 🚽. When you use the FBI to attack you’re political opponents you have tarnished the reputation of a once great agency.
Valerie Regas
About time we have a great investigator, Durham, that dug for the truth. I have a feeling there's a lot more to the story and Hillary's prints are all over this.
Kathy Althouse Dixon
how sad democrats so desperate to hang on to the WHITE HOUSE and destroy people for their agenda to to wreck America for there NWO. SOCIALISM. if people. Can't see what's happening against America citizens are doom. they are destroying meat factories. buying up farm land to keep farmers from growing crops to feed the people. remember what plans they have for NWO AND SOCIALISM won't effect there families just Ours will suffer look at farmers any other countries . LET'S STAND FOR AMERICA in NOVEMBER. and weed out the haters
Ernie Willis
everyone in America should be absolutely terrified right now. you have the alphabet soups colluding against anyone that might take away their power. colluding with the Democrat party but even that is not always true. Biden on I think four separate occasions stated that he would use military force if China invaded Taiwan. the White House on each occasion stated that that was false. basically they say that the president and commander-in-chief's orders do not matter he is obviously not in charge.
will Grello
this is why the doj are so desperate and raiding everyone's houses. those classified documents probably having damning evidence against them.
georgi
This was truly, in every sense of the concept, election interference by the Democrats, Hillary, FBI, and a sitting president- OBAMA.