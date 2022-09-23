Read full article on original website
WNYT
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
WNYT
50 state troopers deployed to assist in Fiona relief efforts
New York is offering help to Puerto Rico with the aftermath left behind from the storm. Governor Kathy Hochul says one hundred state troopers will go there to help. And the first 50 are on their way, leaving the empire state today. 50 New York state troopers, along with 69...
WNYT
Governor Hochul starts second phase of third party commercial driver license test program
The shortage of school bus drivers has been an ongoing problem. And, Governor Hochul has announced the start of the second phase of her plan to allow third parties to offer the commercial driver license road test. The idea is to create more testing locations. In January, certain agencies and...
WNYT
New Yorkers can fish for free this weekend
People from across the state are welcomed to fish for free this weekend. That means you won’t need your fishing license to hit your local watering hole. All fishing regulations will remain in effect for this weekend. There will also be free fishing on Veterans Day, November 11.
WNYT
Critics: Oregon’s move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
WNYT
New York State Police demonstrate investigative process for national forensic science week
In tonight’s STEM 13 report, it’s national forensic science week. New York state police are showing how they piece together their investigations. Using trace evidence, their forensic scientists use debris from fires to found out how that fire may have started. They reignite the debris from the fire...
WNYT
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office, the state’s judicial conduct commission determined. Robert J. Putorti, 52, a non-attorney who is...
WNYT
Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening...
WNYT
Fed: Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the right...
WNYT
NewsChannel 13 honored by New York State Broadcasters Association
NewsChannel 13 was recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association Friday afternoon. The competition included stations from across the state. NewsChannel 13 took home the top spot in several categories – including outstanding hard news story, promotional announcement or series, commercial, podcast and outstanding evening newscast.
WNYT
Gov. Hochul speaks at Women’s Hall Of Fame induction ceremony
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at an induction ceremony, not only as New York’s leader, but also as the first woman to hold that position. She spoke at the National Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday in Geneva. It’s just several miles from where female Americans first...
