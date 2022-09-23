ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plato, MO

Plato, September 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dixon High School basketball team will have a game with Plato High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Dixon High School
Plato High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

