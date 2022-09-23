ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native

By Jeremy Jones
 3 days ago

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from Mobile, was traveling from California to visit his family. Craig was found dead in his car from a gunshot Wednesday, Sept. 21.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, investigators released two pictures of the men at a Circle K in Ocean Springs. The men are accused of riding in a stolen, two-door Nissan Altima. The Altima has a stolen tag that belonged to another car found in Prichard. The car was found abandoned and burned, according to police.

Nobles said it’s likely the two men did not know Craig when he was killed. The suspects are believed to be in the Mobile and Prichard area. If found, the pair could face homicide charges.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

