ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress examines price hikes as big businesses make record profits

By Alexandra Limon
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kay5f_0i6lAklt00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A Congressional committee is examining whether big corporations are taking advantage of consumers by hiking prices purely to increase profits. This comes as supply chain issues already caused a natural price hike.

Many of the experts who testified before the Congressional committee agreed that big corporations are artificially inflating prices, which forces consumers to pay record high prices while corporations make record high profits.

Florida teacher removed after berating student who didn’t stand for pledge

Representative Raja Krishnaomorthi (D-IL) explained that “companies raising prices far more than required to offset higher costs.”

Democrats say large corporations are exploiting pandemic-related supply chain issues to raise the prices consumers are paying.

“They are going up because powerful executives are making deliberate choices to maximize their profits,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said.

An economist tracking corporate profits through the pandemic says, during that time, corporations saw the highest quarterly profit margins in over seven decades.

“Big companies, like Procter & Gamble, know that they can take advantage of consumer’s basic needs because they make necessities like diapers and laundry supplies,” explained Dr. Rakeen Mabud of Groundwork Collaborative.

But watchdogs say after decades of deregulation, Congress is also to blame.

“If corporate power allows margins and goods inflation to continue to be this elevated, then there is no real path back to pre-pandemic levels without severely driving down demand for services,” said Mike Konczal of the Roosevelt Institute.

Additionally, Republicans like Congressman Michael Cloud (R-TX) say Democrats are using corporations as a scapegoat.

“I’m concerned that this hearing may be another effort to shift blame from the policies of this administration and the reckless spending of this Congress,” Cloud said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Republicans say President Biden’s pandemic stimulus package drove prices higher. Tyler Goodspeed, an economist with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, says that spending caused big problems.

“A 240% annualized rate of growth in demand for goods. That’s a lot. That is a lot,” Goodspeed said.

In an effort to lower inflation by cooling down demand, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week. Interest rate hikes are expected to continue until inflation hits the target rate of 2%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#Republicans#Linus Business#Congressional#Democrats#Procter Gamble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Texoma's Homepage

Foot chase leads police to murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search for a suspect of a nightclub shooting also turns up a murder suspect who was wanted for violating his bond. On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Wichita Falls were looking for Alton Mackey, 27, after he failed to show in court back in February, and had information he was at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy