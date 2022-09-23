Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman
Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
Beavis And Butt-Head Are Gearing Up To Take A Nacho World Record Title
In the iconic words of the 90s characters, Beavis and Butt-head, "nachos rule." While the duo might have an affinity for gas station nachos, the pair have been known to eat large amounts of chips, cheese, and more, while sitting on the couch watching television (per IMDb). To celebrate the pair's return to the small screen (via The Hollywood Reporter), one Los Angeles restaurant is prepared to attempt a record-breaking nacho dish.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
Popculture
Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reside in a luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish estate. The A-list couple married in 2013 and share two children together: a daughter, Luna, born in April 2016, and a son, Miles, born in May 2018.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"
Drake is living his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. The Certified Lover Boy isn't romantically linked to anyone (publicly) at the moment, but he's been dropping cryptic hints in recent posts letting fans know that love --- or the lack there of -- is on his mind. Last week, he had fans guessing after posted a photo on Instagram with a caption explaining why he didn't propose to a woman.
Ryan Reynolds' Gin Distillery Tour Will Trap You In The Actor's Office
As a likable Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Reynolds has had a soaring career. With films like "Red Notice," "The Hitman's Bodyguard," and the enviable role of Marvel's Deadpool, you'd think this star would have enough to do. Apparently not. He has now ventured into the realm of spirit-making with his Aviation Gin Distillery. And, judging by the number of celebrities that have entered the world of liquor production, it seems to be the thing to do. Clearly, if you haven't conquered the "spirit world," you haven't truly made it in Tinseltown.
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
The Chick-Fil-A Nugget Spin-Off Reddit Wants Made Into A Side Dish
The Chick-fil-A menu is a hotbed of debate. There are allegedly secret items that only people in the know can get, such as the double-breaded sandwich (via Insider), or the peach milkshake which only arises from the ashes once a year during the summer months. But, the food chain has firmly denied any such secret menu (per Chick-fil-A). Then there were the hoards of Redditors who screamed when the restaurant stopped serving bagels and decaf coffee. That was part of a huge overhaul, during which time the franchise altered the one thing it does best: chicken, according to Eat This, Not That!
Gordon Ramsay's All-Time Favorite Stew Is A Unique Take On A Classic
Gordon Ramsay gets a lot of attention for the acerbic behavior he exhibits on his shows. Often, his cooking skills are eclipsed by his personality. Luckily, he also makes YouTube videos that are a far cry from the caustic raving that made him a household name on programs like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." On Ramsay's YouTube channel it's possible to see him interact with his family, make some fabulous food, and behave like a gentleman. This refreshing look helps bring the focus back to cooking and humanizes Ramsay until he's almost lovable. It's one of the many transformations Ramsay has undergone, and might just be the best one yet.
Gizmodo
Final Destination 6
Towards the start of the year, news broke that New Line Cinema was aiming to bring back the Final Destination franchise with a new installment, since it’s been over a decade since the fifth film. After much searching, the film has finally found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo are responsible for the 2018 film Freaks, which you may recall that we really liked, and they got the job for the new Final Destination flick by having a moment that probably wouldn’t be out of place in one of the films.
