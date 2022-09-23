Gordon Ramsay gets a lot of attention for the acerbic behavior he exhibits on his shows. Often, his cooking skills are eclipsed by his personality. Luckily, he also makes YouTube videos that are a far cry from the caustic raving that made him a household name on programs like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." On Ramsay's YouTube channel it's possible to see him interact with his family, make some fabulous food, and behave like a gentleman. This refreshing look helps bring the focus back to cooking and humanizes Ramsay until he's almost lovable. It's one of the many transformations Ramsay has undergone, and might just be the best one yet.

