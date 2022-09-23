LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.

