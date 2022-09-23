ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NE

Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host. Its goal is to provide a free outdoor...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Krista Foley #392770 disappeared today after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years...
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
One dead in Lincoln car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
