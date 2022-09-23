Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
1011now.com
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host. Its goal is to provide a free outdoor...
1011now.com
Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partner up for adoption event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Some people in Lincoln on Sunday got to make crafts, pet cats and drink bear. Cosmic Eye Brewing and Brave Animal Rescue partnered up for an afternoon of crafting, as well as making friends with adoptable kittens. The event was all about bringing people out for a...
1011now.com
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Krista Foley #392770 disappeared today after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
KETV.com
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben
OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
WOWT
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
1011now.com
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
1011now.com
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
KETV.com
'She died a happy woman': Family remembers woman killed in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A family is mourning a young woman after a deadly crash. This one happened Friday in Bellevue near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. Investigators say 33-year-old Maria Castelan drove through a red light and hit two other cars. Her passenger, 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, was killed.
klin.com
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
KETV.com
Meet Jefe, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Do you have the oddly specific desire to adopt a dog who looks a little like a giant potato? Perfect. Say hello to Jefe. Jefe is a three-year-old...
1011now.com
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
Comments / 0