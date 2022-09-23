Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
KSAT 12
Teens making ‘rap video’ arrested for unlawful carry, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A group of teenagers and one man were arrested after they were found with multiple firearms while attempting to make a “rap video,” according to San Antonio police. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Dresden after they received multiple...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
foxsanantonio.com
Police respond to teens with multiple guns, turns out they were filming a rap video
SAN ANTONIO – Police were dispatched to a Northside apartment complex after getting reports of 13 teens waving around multiple firearms, turns out they were just filming a rap video. At around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, police were called out to the 100 block of Dresden for multiple calls of...
Six teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video. Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Officers said...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in North Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s North Side. Police say the driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado traveled at a high rate of speed northbound on US Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control, said SAPD.
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
KSAT 12
Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising
SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, injuring three kids, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A driver has been charged with intoxication assault after a car crash on the far west side that sent his three children to the hospital, San Antonio police said. On Friday, police were called to the 11100 block of Alamo Ranch at around 7 p.m. The driver...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder after fatally shooting another man during robbery, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting another man during an attempted robbery at his apartment is now behind bars, according to San Antonio police. Michael Lavelle Randle, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Maleik Murphy, 21, police records show.
KSAT 12
Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Loop 410 was shut down following a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash took place at 2 a.m. on NW Loop 410 near Jackson Keller Road. Police say one of the cars involved in the crash rolled...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Northwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. A man, 31, was traveling West on Northwest Loop 410...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
KTSA
Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
KSAT 12
Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in...
KENS 5
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
