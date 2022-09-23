ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
KSAT 12

Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising

SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
KSAT 12

Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – Loop 410 was shut down following a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash took place at 2 a.m. on NW Loop 410 near Jackson Keller Road. Police say one of the cars involved in the crash rolled...
KTSA

Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

