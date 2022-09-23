Journalist behind hit podcast ‘The Letter’ shares why it’s much more than just a true crime story

Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
deseret.com
FanX Salt Lake City brought epic costumes. Here are our favorites
Everywhere you look, there is someone dressed up as their favorite movie or TV character in downtown Salt Lake City right now. FanX, the annual comic convention in Salt Lake City, is underway — so don’t be alarmed if you see a Spider-Man or Cinderella on the street.
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?
Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
KSLTV
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
Gephardt Daily
Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
SLC neighborhood hopes for less crime with problematic motel's closure
After 62 years of business, the Gateway Inn in the Fairpark area of Salt Lake is renting out its final room.
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
kjzz.com
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
kslnewsradio.com
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
