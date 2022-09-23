Steelers notes: Injured star T.J. Watt does drills of moderate intensity during pregame

CLEVELAND — Injured Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt took part in several individual drills on the FirstEnregy Stadium grass field prior to full team warm-ups for Thursday night’s game at the Cleveland Browns.

Watt is on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury suffered during a Week 1 win at the Cincinnati Bengals. Per IR rules, Watt must sit out at least four Steelers games. That Watt was appearing so unencumbered and working out with pace and moderate intensity could be interpreted as a positive sign for the Steelers.

The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt tied the NFL season record for sacks with 22 ½ last season. Recent trade acquisition Malik Reed has started the past two games in Watt’s place.

Killebrew gets hands on another

Even if he did not get credit for an official block Thursday, Miles Killebrew for the third time in 20 games with the Steelers got his hand on an opponent’s punt.

Killebrew altered the trajectory of Corey Bojorquez’s punt from Cleveland territory midway through the first quarter. The punt still crossed the line of scrimmage — meaning, by rule, it did not go onto the statsheet as a block — but the Steelers took over at the Cleveland 48 after a punt of just 25 yards.

Known as one of the NFL’s top special teamers, Killebrew blocked two punts for the Steelers in his first season with the team last year. One in the opener at the Buffalo Bills was recovered for a touchdown. The other came during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Killebrew also had a blocked punt while playing for the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was named the Steelers’ special teams captain via voting by teammates earlier this month.

Sure hands

Najee Harris’ eighth carry Thursday was the 340th of his career. He did not fumble on any of them, making for the sixth-longest streak of rushes without a fumble to begin a career in NFL history.

Harris passed Jerick McKinnon (334 carries from 2014-2017) and Darrell Henderson (active, began in 2019). Henderson’s Los Angeles Rams play Sunday. McKinnon’s streak was while he played for the Minnesota Vikings; he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs now.

